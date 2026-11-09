Outgoing Congress returns for busy week of funding fights and a possible Hegseth impeachment vote

As the country still digests the new Congress that was elected last week in the midterms, the current outgoing Congress is returning to center stage this week — but don't call it a lame duck. From funding fights to impeachment votes, the next few days are expected to be busy.

Before the outgoing Congress wraps up, federal government funding is set to run out next month, meaning deals must be made. One of the biggest debates this week will involve the possible House impeachment vote of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, an effort led by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

"I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said. "The so-called Secretary of Defense has abused his power."

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Hegseth has faced increased political pressure following the Republican Party's losses last week in the midterm elections. New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is said to be closer with Hegseth than former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who President Trump replaced as part of a post-midterm shakeup. The president defended Hegseth Sunday.

"I mean, he's guilty of two things," Trump said. "Basically winning two wars. In the second war, we knocked out their nuclear capacity and probably saved Israel and probably saved the Middle East."

Meanwhile, newly elected members of Congress will participate in orientation Monday ahead of their term, which begins in January. Some of the newest faces of the Democratic Party are already saying they are prepared to meet with President Trump.

"I've never met the man," Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said. "... I am the US Senator-elect from the state of Michigan. I am happy to meet with him like I'll meet with anyone who can advance the goals I ran on."

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Meanwhile, the president has ordered the Department of Justice to investigate congressional Democrats who have expressed a desire to look into his administration. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the president wrote, "This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

"Also, they're threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters," Trump added. "This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level. The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!"