JetBlue pilot reports colliding with drone over New York

A JetBlue flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday after the crew reported a possible drone encounter during final approach.

JetBlue said Flight 948 was traveling from Las Vegas to New York when the crew reported the possible encounter.

In audio with air traffic control, the pilot is heard saying, “We are clear to land ... just quickly, I couldn't talk to approach, but we collided with a drone back there.”

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“It hit us right above the cockpit,” he added.

In a statement to Scripps News, the airline said the plane landed without incident and that customers deplaned normally.

JetBlue said the aircraft was removed from service for a post-flight inspection. The inspection found no damage, JetBlue said.

It remains unclear who the drone belonged to. However, the Federal Aviation Administration says drone operators must receive airspace authorization before flying near airports in controlled airspace.