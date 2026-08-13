Why New York City's fight over Amazon deliveries could reshape package deliveries nationwide

A battle brewing in New York City over Amazon deliveries could end up changing how packages are delivered across the country.

At the center of the fight is the Delivery Protection Act, a proposal that would require giant delivery companies like Amazon to directly hire delivery drivers instead of relying on subcontractors — a business model Amazon has used for years to rapidly expand its delivery network.

Supporters say the change is needed to improve worker protections and hold companies accountable for labor conditions. Critics argue it could disrupt delivery systems and increase costs.

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What makes this moment especially significant is the growing political momentum behind the proposal.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently backed the bill in a viral Instagram video that has drawn national attention.

“If Amazon is delivering your packages, they should follow the same rules as every other delivery,” Mamdani said in the video.

The bill is being championed by New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, who says the subcontractor system allows companies to distance themselves from problems drivers face on the job.

“There are all these stories about increases in crashes, things like people skipping breaks and urinating in bottles,” Cabán said. “But when a crash happens, because of this sham subcontracting loophole, essentially, Amazon gets to say, ‘Not my employee, not my problem.’”

Every day, more than three million packages are delivered across New York City, Cabán said. Behind those deliveries are thousands of drivers navigating packed streets, apartment buildings and tight delivery quotas.

The proposal comes amid broader national scrutiny of Amazon and other logistics companies over delivery driver conditions. Several cities and states have investigated Amazon contractors over allegations involving wage theft, worker injuries and labor practices.

But most governments have stopped short of trying to force direct employment. That is what makes New York City’s effort notable.

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If passed, the bill could become one of the first major attempts in the country to fundamentally change the subcontractor delivery model used by Amazon.

Amazon has defended its contractor system, saying delivery service partners create opportunities for small business owners and jobs for drivers. The company also says it has workplace safety standards and policies in place for its delivery network.

Still, labor advocates argue the current structure leaves drivers vulnerable while shielding large corporations from liability. In Mamdani’s video, one driver summed up the frustration fueling the push.

“I do all the work that makes Amazon all the money,” the driver said.

The outcome of the fight in New York City could carry implications far beyond the five boroughs.

Labor advocates, lawmakers and delivery companies nationwide are closely watching to see whether the country’s largest city is willing — and able — to force one of the world’s largest companies to rethink how it employs the workers delivering millions of packages to American doorsteps every day.