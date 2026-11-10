Lyft faces DOJ lawsuit seeking $53 million over treatment of disabled riders

The Department of Justice announced a lawsuit against Lyft, accusing the ride-hailing company of discriminating against passengers with service dogs and those who use wheelchairs.

Lyft is accused of violating Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and requires certain businesses to provide equal access and make reasonable modifications to policies, practices and procedures.

The DOJ said it is seeking $53 million from Lyft for customers it says the company illegally discriminated against.

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“Individuals with disabilities should be able to rely on rideshare services free of discrimination,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jesus A. Osete of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We intend to uphold the ADA’s promise that people with disabilities are entitled to equal access in every part of public life, including essential transportation services.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Lyft said, “Discrimination has no place in the Lyft community. We have longstanding policies requiring drivers to accommodate riders who travel with service animals or use foldable mobility devices, and drivers who violate these policies face serious consequences, including permanent deactivation.”

The lawsuit follows a similar case filed by the DOJ against Uber last year. Uber sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, but a judge ruled earlier this year that the civil rights case could proceed.

A trial date has not been set as Uber and the DOJ work out how the case will proceed.

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