Why 11 Democrats missed key House vote on Hegseth impeachment effort

Eleven House Democrats missed a closely watched vote Tuesday on an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, absences that drew scrutiny after Republicans prevailed by just seven votes.

The House voted 211-204 to block a resolution seeking Hegseth’s removal over his handling of the war in Iran. Nearly every Republican sided with Hegseth, with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, an outgoing lawmaker who has frequently clashed with President Donald Trump, the lone Republican exception.

RELATED STORY | Rep. Thomas Massie introduces new articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth

But the final margin quickly shifted attention to Democrats who were not on the House floor when votes were counted.

Eleven Democrats missed the vote, enough that their presence could have affected the outcome if all had voted against blocking the impeachment resolution.

The reasons for the absences varied.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado said on social media that she was unable to cast her vote before Republicans gaveled the vote closed. Other Democrats blamed traffic problems around the U.S. Capitol for preventing them from reaching the chamber in time. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens were also among those who missed the vote.

Not every absent Democrat immediately provided an explanation.

The apparent logistical problems raised questions for Democratic leaders because of the significance and expected closeness of the vote. With Republicans holding a narrow House majority, attendance can be decisive on major pieces of legislation and politically charged resolutions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York expressed frustration following the vote while acknowledging that some lawmakers could have had legitimate circumstances preventing them from being there.

RELATED STORY | House Republicans vote to block impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

“At the end of the day, we're here to do a job and the same way I had to clock in when I worked at a restaurant, we got to clock in and do our work here,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she did not know whether any members had health issues or other circumstances behind their absences.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated afterward that Democrats were not finished pursuing the issue surrounding Hegseth.

Pettersen, who missed Tuesday’s vote, said she expected Democrats to vote to impeach Hegseth in January.

For now, however, Hegseth remains in office and retains Trump’s backing.

Trump celebrated the result on social media shortly after the vote, calling Hegseth a “great American patriot” and criticizing Democrats for pursuing impeachment. The president also praised Republicans who stood behind his defense secretary while attacking Massie for breaking with the party.

The episode nevertheless leaves Democrats facing questions about how 11 members missed a vote that could have been much closer with full attendance and whether leadership can prevent similar absences during consequential votes ahead.

