Judge orders Mamdani to comply with ICE records request in NYC

A U.S. district judge has ruled that NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration must comply with a subpoena from federal immigration authorities that seeks information about residents of a homeless shelter in the Bronx.

On Friday, District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the city administration must hand over information pursuant to the subpoena from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE claimed it was investigating whether any residents at the facility were subject to deportation. The agency said a special master would oversee the investigation and limit the information shared with ICE.

In a sworn affidavit, an ICE officer said the investigation would determine whether the individuals had criminal histories of "murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, grand larceny, burglary or assault of a law enforcement officer."

RELATED STORY | ICE separates 8-year-old Haitian child from caretaker

Mamdani's administration had fought the investigation, pointing to New York City's sanctuary city status.

But on Friday, the judge wrote that New York City "has not shown that producing this list would be unduly burdensome, and the agency has consented to the appointment of a special master who will identify residents of the facility with certain serious criminal histories and provide only those names to the agency."

The administration told local outlets it was "evaluating next steps" following the ruling.