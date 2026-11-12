Congress considers new $130 annual fee for electric vehicles

Owning an electric vehicle may soon cost more.

A transportation bill making its way through Congress would require EV owners to pay a new annual federal fee starting at $130. The fee could eventually rise to $150, while plug-in hybrid owners would pay $35.

Supporters say the fee would help fund road projects because EV drivers don't pay federal gasoline taxes.

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The fees could take effect as soon as December if approved by Congress.

It is part of a broad BUILD America 250 Act, which funds roads, bridges, transit, rail transportation, and highway and motor carrier safety programs.

Based on current gas prices, it would take less than six years of driving 12,000 miles annually for an EV to cost less than its gas-powered equivalent — though other expenses could affect that calculation.

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