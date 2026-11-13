USPS plans January shipping rate hikes, citing higher fuel costs

The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise shipping prices in January.

The proposed changes, announced Thursday, would raise rates by an average of 5.9% for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

The Postal Service also plans to make an 8% transportation-related price increase introduced in April permanent, while adding another 3% because of rising fuel costs. The combined 11% fuel surcharge would be reevaluated in July 2027 based on fuel prices during the first half of the year.

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International shipping prices would rise by an average of 7.9% across several services, including Priority Mail International and First-Class Package International Service.

The Postal Service says that, unlike traditional mailing rates, which are tied to inflation, shipping prices are primarily adjusted based on market conditions.

The proposed changes were approved by the USPS Board of Governors.