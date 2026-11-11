Walmart rolls out $35 holiday meal deal that serves 10

Walmart is rolling out its holiday meal deal for the season! The retailer says $35 will get you enough food to serve 10 people, or about $3.50 per person.
Here's what's included in the basket:
|Holiday Meal Basket Product List
|Item
|Quantity
|Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey (10–16 lbs.)
|1
|"JIFFY" Corn Muffin Mix (8.5 oz)
|2 boxes
|Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (15 oz)
|3 cans
|Great Value Cut Green Beans (14.5 oz)
|3 cans
|Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz)
|1 can
|Great Value French Fried Onions (6 oz)
|1 bag
|Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes (5 lbs.)
|1 bag
|Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (0.87 oz)
|2 packets
|Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts (15 oz)
|1 package (2 crusts)
|Great Value Whipped Topping (8 oz)
|1
|Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin (15 oz)
|1 can
|Great Value Evaporated Milk (12 fl oz)
|1 can
|Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls (12 count)
|1 package
|Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix (6 oz)
|2 boxes
|Fresh Cranberries (12 oz)
|1 bag
|Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows (10 oz)
|1 bag
|Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes
|3 potatoes
The deal is available in Walmart stores and online now through Dec. 24. Officials say you don't need a Walmart+ membership or a coupon to purchase the Holiday Meal Basket.
While you can purchase the meal online, the advertised pricing is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico or Wisconsin.