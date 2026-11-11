Walmart rolls out $35 holiday meal deal that serves 10

Walmart is rolling out its holiday meal deal for the season! The retailer says $35 will get you enough food to serve 10 people, or about $3.50 per person.

Here's what's included in the basket:



Holiday Meal Basket Product List Item Quantity Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey (10–16 lbs.) 1 "JIFFY" Corn Muffin Mix (8.5 oz) 2 boxes Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (15 oz) 3 cans Great Value Cut Green Beans (14.5 oz) 3 cans Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz) 1 can Great Value French Fried Onions (6 oz) 1 bag Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes (5 lbs.) 1 bag Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (0.87 oz) 2 packets Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts (15 oz) 1 package (2 crusts) Great Value Whipped Topping (8 oz) 1 Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin (15 oz) 1 can Great Value Evaporated Milk (12 fl oz) 1 can Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls (12 count) 1 package Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix (6 oz) 2 boxes Fresh Cranberries (12 oz) 1 bag Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows (10 oz) 1 bag Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes 3 potatoes

The deal is available in Walmart stores and online now through Dec. 24. Officials say you don't need a Walmart+ membership or a coupon to purchase the Holiday Meal Basket.

While you can purchase the meal online, the advertised pricing is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico or Wisconsin.