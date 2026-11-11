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Walmart rolls out $35 holiday meal deal that serves 10

Thanksgiving traditional meals.
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Thanksgiving traditional meals.
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Walmart is rolling out its holiday meal deal for the season! The retailer says $35 will get you enough food to serve 10 people, or about $3.50 per person.

Here's what's included in the basket:

Holiday Meal Basket Product List
ItemQuantity
Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey (10–16 lbs.)1
"JIFFY" Corn Muffin Mix (8.5 oz)2 boxes
Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (15 oz)3 cans
Great Value Cut Green Beans (14.5 oz)3 cans
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz)1 can
Great Value French Fried Onions (6 oz)1 bag
Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes (5 lbs.)1 bag
Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (0.87 oz)2 packets
Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts (15 oz)1 package (2 crusts)
Great Value Whipped Topping (8 oz)1
Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin (15 oz)1 can
Great Value Evaporated Milk (12 fl oz)1 can
Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls (12 count)1 package
Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix (6 oz)2 boxes
Fresh Cranberries (12 oz)1 bag
Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows (10 oz)1 bag
Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes3 potatoes

The deal is available in Walmart stores and online now through Dec. 24. Officials say you don't need a Walmart+ membership or a coupon to purchase the Holiday Meal Basket.

While you can purchase the meal online, the advertised pricing is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico or Wisconsin.

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