United Airlines says it has resolved a technical issue that briefly stopped some of its planes from departing on scheduled flights.

United says a "technology-related issue" caused the delays. It did not offer additional details.

Earlier today we experienced a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights. The issue has been resolved. Please check the latest status of your flight at https://t.co/BqzX0dcUna or the United app. — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

Earlier on Monday, the company said a "widespread system outage" was preventing some departures.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at https://t.co/672Qvc9oMM. Thanks for bearing with us! — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

In a social media message, United acknowledged the outage and asked customers to watch for continued updates while it attempted to fix the problem.

The technical issue affected only departing flights, the company said in a further statement. Flights already in progress were able to continue.

RELATED STORY | What caused the FAA ground stop? Officials point to router failure during update

The outage comes just days after a nationwide ground stop halted U.S. air traffic for hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that a faulty router might have caused the communications outage that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop Friday, disrupting thousands of flights and stranding travelers.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the router failure, including whether it stemmed from human error, an installation mistake or a problem with the equipment itself.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.