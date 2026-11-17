Wendy's is getting into the holiday spirit and serving up some holiday cheer. The fast-food chain's new Holiday Box is now available at participating locations.

Each meal comes with one of four collectible retro knit beanies. They come in blind bags, so which one you get is a surprise. The designs celebrate the Wendy's logo, its catchphrases, including "where's the beef," and, of course, the Frosty.

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The meals will sell for $11.99 and include a Dave's Double or 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets, with small fries, a small soft drink and one of four collectible retro knit hats.

Additionally, Wendy's said it is opening a limited-time holiday Solarium pop-up in New York City's Flatiron District to pay tribute to its previous restaurant design. The Solarium will be open Nov. 18 and 19.

"For our fans, the sunroom was a place where memories were made over a meal together, and that feels especially relevant during the holiday rush," said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer growth officer at Wendy's. "We're bringing that feeling back, from a real Solarium in New York City to a Holiday Meal fans can enjoy anywhere. So, pull up a seat, enjoy a hot, juicy cheeseburger, throw on a warm Wendy's hat and spend a little more time together."

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Speaking of Frostys, Wendy's also has two new peppermint-flavored varieties available now.

