FCC to review Disney and ABC licenses as Trump criticizes Jimmy Kimmel over 'expectant widow' comments

The FCC plans to review the broadcast licenses of Disney-owned ABC stations, beginning an unusual process that comes as President Donald Trump again criticizes comedian Jimmy Kimmel over comments about Trump's family.

The FCC said in a letter on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into Disney/ABC and its subsidiaries "for compliance with its obligations as a licensed broadcaster." The agency, most of whose commissioners are Republicans appointed by President Trump, will scrutinize Disney and ABC "for possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules, including the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination."

"Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days — in other words, by May 28, 2026," the FCC wrote.

RELATED NEWS | Trump says Kimmel 'should be immediately fired' over joke about Melania before White House dinner shooting

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took aim at Jimmy Kimmel over a joke he made about the first lady looking like an "expectant widow," days before the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

In a fiery statement Monday on social media, President Trump criticized Kimmel's joke and called on Disney — which owns ABC and airs the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show — to fire the host.

First Lady Melania Trump called Kimmel "a coward," and also urged ABC to "take a stand" against the comedian.

RELATED STORY | Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC; Trump threatens network with legal action

Last year, President Trump repeatedly blasted Kimmel over controversial remarks he made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The comedian was then briefly suspended from hosting his show in September but returned a week later.