Deadpool, Wolverine and more join M&M'S in Marvel mashup promotion

Mars Inc. has released seven limited-edition collectible M&M'S mashup packs featuring the brand's spokescandies ahead of the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday."

The mashup packs feature Yellow as Wolverine, Red as Deadpool, Blue as Daredevil, Purple as Elektra, Green as She-Hulk, Brown as Yelena and Orange as Red Guardian.

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Walmart will also carry an exclusive Doctor Doom-themed pack.

The products will be available in Sharing Size, Share Size and Single Size packages in Milk Chocolate, Minis, Peanut and Peanut Butter varieties.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is scheduled to open in theaters Dec. 18.

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"M&M'S and Marvel fans share an unmatched passion for connecting through fun, characters and storytelling, and we are thrilled to bring this global collaboration to the U.S. with exciting new and delicious experiences," said Maria Urista, vice president of chocolate marketing at Mars Snacking. "From limited-edition character mashup packs in the candy aisle to exclusive comic books and sweepstakes, we're giving fans across the country new ways to assemble, connect and celebrate the fandoms they love while enjoying their favorite candy."

The companies also will release a limited-edition M&M'S x Marvel crossover comic book. Mars and Marvel said 10,000 copies will be printed.