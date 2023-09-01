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Elections
America Votes
Midterm elections pit Iowans’ economic struggles against conservative values
Jacob Gardenswartz
Politics
DOJ charges dozens in California sweep targeting alleged noncitizen voters
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Massive Texas backlog of voter registrations has been cleared, state says
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Trump administration sues California over alleged noncitizen mail-in ballots
AP via Scripps News Group
The Trump Presidency
Trump prepares for a monthlong campaign tour ahead of midterms
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Hegseth says national security, military cyber forces to guard election systems
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed Missouri congressional map for the third time
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Midterm voting picks up amid massive shifts in voting districts
Jay Gray
U.S. News
National Voter Registration Day aims to get more Americans to polls in November
Stephanie Liebergen
America Votes
Trump slams the Supreme Court for rejecting his push to restrict mail ballots
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Former US Sen. Sununu to face US Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire Senate race
AP via Scripps News Group
U.S. News
Trump admin makes another appeal to Supreme Court to allow mail ballot changes
AP via Scripps News Group
Politics
Elon Musk’s super PAC starts spending on GOP in midterms, including in Texas
Fredreka Schouten
America Votes
US Sen. Ed Markey wins Massachusetts Democratic primary
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Military has no plans to send troops to the polls in November, top general says
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
'Too late' for Trump to make major changes to how mail-in voting works
Scripps News Group
U.S. News
Democratic states file new suit seeking to block Trump’s order on mail voting
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Darline Graham wins GOP primary runoff to replace her late brother in US Senate
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Milwaukee vote delay fuels debate over election procedures
Scripps News Group
Elections
Georgia's new task force will tackle election integrity
Scripps News Group
America Votes
Moderate Democrat David Crowley defeats progressive rival in Wisconsin primary
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Michele Tafoya wins Republican nomination in Minnesota Senate race
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Darline Graham advances to GOP runoff to replace late Sen. Lindsey Graham
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
Rep. Wesley Bell wins primary in St. Louis' 1st Congressional District
AP via Scripps News Group
America Votes
What to watch in Tuesday primaries: Michigan Senate race could shape Congress
Joe St. George
Elections
Arizona’s Republican primaries highlight party divide over Trump
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
What's in the election security documents that Trump released on Thursday?
Haley Bull
Elections
'Facts have not changed': States push back on allegations of non-citizens voting
Ava-joye Burnett
The Trump Presidency
Trump claims new documents show broad vulnerabilities in US election security
Scripps News Group
The Trump Presidency
National Intelligence nominee dodges questions about election security
Ava-joye Burnett
Elections
President Trump to address nation tonight on elections and voting machines
Joe St. George
Elections
Elon Musk likely broke the law by promising voters $1 million payouts
AP via Scripps News Group
The Trump Presidency
Congress grills National Intelligence nominee on potential election interference
Ava-joye Burnett
Elections
Graham Platner submits official withdrawal from Maine Senate race
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Trump can't order Postal Service to limit mail ballot delivery, judge rules
Tierney Sneed
Supreme Court
Mail-in ballots will keep their grace period under new Supreme Court ruling
Ava-joye Burnett
Elections
DeWine vetoes bill requiring photo ID for mail voting in Ohio
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate nomination, will face Democratic Sen. Ossoff
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Nithya Raman advances to November runoff in LA mayor's race, Spencer Pratt out
AP via Scripps News Group
Elections
Maine's 2026 midterms: What to expect in Tuesday's state primary
AP via Scripps News Group
Politics
A national redistricting battle may expand to statehouses and city councils
AP via Scripps News Group
Politics
Dissecting Tuesday's primaries: An upset in Iowa and clashes in California
Andrew Rafferty
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