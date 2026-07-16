National Intelligence nominee Jay Clayton faces questions over potential election interference

President Trump’s nominee to become the next Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, faced questions on Capitol Hill Wednesday about his ability to remain independent if he’s confirmed to the role.

The Director of National Intelligence is supposed to help protect the U.S. against external threats. But Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee are concerned Clayton will use his role to undermine the security of U.S. elections, and carry out President Trump’s wishes to investigate allegations of election fraud.

“We're coming into election season," said Sen. Mark Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman. "I want to make sure you are on the record. If confirmed, you will commit you will not interfere with or comment inappropriately on U.S. elections?”

“Senator, you outlined the role correctly. The role is to deal with foreign interference in U.S. elections, which is something I'm gravely concerned about. But that's the role," Clayton said.

Tulsi Gabbard, who previously held the role, was present when the FBI searched a Fulton County, Georgia election office earlier this year.

The administration is currently pushing to have some national oversight of federal elections, which are traditionally run by states.

RELATED STORY | Blanche questioned on Epstein files while survivors watch confirmation hearing

In a separate matter, senators pressed Clayton on his decision, taken as a current U.S. attorney, to subpoena four New York Times journalists. The journalists had recently reported that President Trump switched to an older model Air Force One during an overseas trip, because of national security concerns.

Clayton testified that he’s confident in the procedures that are in place to preserve the First Amendment rights of journalists.