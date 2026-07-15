Senate to question Todd Blanche as he seeks permanent attorney general role

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and Thursday as he seeks Senate confirmation to permanently lead the Justice Department.

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since April, when he replaced Pam Bondi after she faced bipartisan criticism over her performance, including her handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Before becoming acting attorney general, Blanche served as deputy attorney general, making him eligible to lead the Justice Department on an interim basis. Before joining the Trump administration, he was President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Blanche defended Trump in a 2024 New York case that resulted in Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

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To win confirmation, Blanche needs support from a majority of senators. Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, though Sen. Mitch McConnell’s hospitalization could temporarily narrow the GOP voting margin.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have highlighted endorsements for Blanche from the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Sheriffs’ Association and dozens of former U.S. attorneys and Justice Department officials.

Democrats on the committee are seeking answers about what they describe as delayed, incomplete or ignored DOJ responses to requests involving politically sensitive matters. They also want the confirmation hearing to serve in part as an accountability hearing on the department’s conduct under Blanche and Bondi.

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