What to know about Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to be attorney general

President Donald Trump has officially nominated Todd Blanche to be the next Attorney General of the United States, after he served as acting Attorney General since April.

Blanche stepped into that role after Pam Bondi was fired, and since then he's handled controversies including the fallout after the announcement of a nearly $1.8 billion fund that could have potentially given money to people who were convicted after attacking the US Capitol on January 6th.

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Democrats have also accused Blanche of being part of a cover-up regarding the Epstein files, and there are also concerns about his personal connection with President Donald Trump. He's a former personal attorney of the president, having represented him in at least three cases.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, posted on social media, saying, “Todd Blanche is no neutral law enforcement officer. He’s never given up his primary role: Donald Trump’s chief defender in court. Putting Donald Trump and the Epstein class before YOU.”

But Republicans are praising this nomination. The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, said, in part, “I’ve worked well with Acting Attorney General Blanche for more than a year and appreciate his commitment to transparency and support for law enforcement. Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country.”

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The next step for Blanche is at least one hearing on Capitol Hill before any potential confirmation.