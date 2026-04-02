Trump removes Pam Bondi, names Todd Blanche acting attorney general

Pam Bondi is out as attorney general, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social.

"We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future," he said.

About an hour later, Bondi said she was “grateful” for the trust Trump placed in her.

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She added that she will spend the next month transitioning the office to Todd Blanche, who has been tapped to serve as acting attorney general.

Blanche on Thursday praised Bondi for leading the department with “strength and conviction.”

Pam Bondi led this Department with strength and conviction and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship.Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General.We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing… https://t.co/ourLJWGAqv — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 2, 2026

Bondi has faced scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats during her tenure.

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Before Trump’s announcement, The Associated Press reported that he had discussed replacing Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and efforts to prosecute his perceived political opponents.

Democrats have also criticized Bondi, accusing her of lacking independence and carrying out the president’s agenda.

Bondi has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee over the Justice Department’s response to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The department has been accused of withholding documents, failing to properly redact sensitive information and redacting material that lawmakers said should not have been withheld.

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"She will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath. She must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files," said House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia.

In February, Bondi had tense exchanges with lawmakers while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on a range of issues. She repeatedly clashed with Democrats, defending the president and her record as attorney general.

“You sit here and you attack the president and I’m not going to have it," Bondi said. "I am not going to put up with it.”

Following the hearing, Trump praised Bondi, calling her “fantastic.”

Bondi is the second Cabinet official Trump has ousted in the past month. He also removed Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as she faced scrutiny over immigration enforcement and the use of agency funds.