Who is Todd Blanche? What to know about Trump's pick for acting attorney general

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would take over as acting attorney general after removing Pam Bondi from the role.

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Blanche, 51, is a former personal attorney for the president and a familiar face that was often seen alongside Trump in the lead-up to his second term in office.

He represented Trump in three high-profile cases, including the president's classified documents case, in which he was accused of holding on to classified information after his first term in office. Blanche also represented Trump in his election interference case, where prosecutors accused Trump of ordering his supporters to storm Capitol Hill and prevent his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden from being certified.

More recently, Blanche also stood behind Trump during his 2024 New York City hush money case. The case involved adult film actress Stormy Daniels and payments made to her before the 2016 election to cover up alleged past affairs. Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom because it was not a federal trial, but Blanche was often seen standing alongside Trump as he addressed reporters after each day in court.

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Meanwhile, Blanche is not a longtime politician. He made a name for himself in the private sector as a top white-collar defense attorney before deciding to leave his law firm to represent Trump. After Trump won his second term in office, Blanche was elevated to deputy attorney general and now as acting attorney general.

If the president hopes for Blanche to take over the role in a more permanent status, he would still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.