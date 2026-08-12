'They know what they're speaking of': Georgia's new task force will tackle election integrity

This week, Georgia announced it is forming a bipartisan election integrity task force to make sure Georgia's elections remain free and fair.

The group will examine several issues: Voter lists, election administration and misinformation, and county compliance and performance.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined Scripps News to discuss the new initiative and explain the roles of the people involved.

"They're well-respected former elected officials, primarily. We have two of our top county election directors, of two very important counties. They also represent and are on the county election organization for election officials. So it's really a bipartisan group of folks coming together," Raffensperger says.

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"They've been working in the election space for several years now. And so they're subject matter experts, and I think that's really important. So when you have these questions, you really can actually talk to people with that experience you need to have. I think that's really important. They know what they're speaking of and they can knock down rumors, and obviously then provide what the facts are. And they doing such a compelling way because they're very comfortable with who they are and what the truth is."

Watch the full interview with Raffensperger in the video above.