University of Michigan will begin pass-or-fail-only grades for some of its students

The University of Michigan plans to switch to a pass-or-fail system for first-semester students in its College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

Under the new arrangement, students will receive either a "pass" or "no credit" rating for the semester. Final grades for the semester will not permanently affect transcripts or GPAs.

"We believe that covering grades will help students start strong and curb the mental health crisis unfolding among college-aged individuals," the school said in its announcement.

The university says the change will help students get used to the demands of college, and could give them more opportunities to explore the curriculums that interest them without putting their grades at risk.

The program applies only to the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, which offers 80 majors and enrolls roughly 3,500 students.

Several other colleges in the U.S., including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offer similar programs.

RELATED STORY | College students fear AI 'job apocalypse,' but are using AI to fight back

A 2024-2025 study of more than 80,000 college students across the U.S. found 37% experienced symptoms of depression, while 33% experienced symptoms of anxiety.