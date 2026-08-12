Colorado rancher faces $40,000 recovery cost after Aspen Acres Fire burns cattle grazing land

As the Aspen Acres Fire burned in southern Colorado, families feared for their properties and their livestock. The Cox Ranch is located between Beulah and Colorado City, and is the home and land where Mike Cox has raised cattle for the past 15 years.

As the wildfire quickly spread throughout the county, Cox saw and heard the blaze of the fire tear through his land. Luckily, he was able to evacuate his cattle, including 17 calves, to a neighbor's property.

"At that point in time, that's all you can do is just hope, because you got to get away from what's coming and you've just got to hope for the best because you don't know how it's going to turn out," Cox said.

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In their latest update, fire officials said the Aspen Acres Fire has burned 101,965 acres and is 72% contained. Officials said the fire destroyed more than 850 structures. While his home was not destroyed in the fire, Cox explained the fire burned at least 250 acres which his cattle graze on.

"There's 306 acres here and this time of year, normally they'd be grazing all this pasture, but as you can see, it's burnt up," Cox said.

During the winter months, Cox explained he would feed his cattle daily as they would not be grazing on the pasture. Now, he is facing the additional cost of hay which has surged due to drought and low snowpack.

"Oh geez. Minimum, I'm thinking, probably around in that $40,000 neighborhood because of the price of the hay. At times, it's freightening, you know? Diesel fuel's over $5 a gallon and each semi load of hay is all compounded," Cox explained.

As Cox walks the property, the sound of burnt grass crunches under his boots. He said it will take over a year for the land to recover and will need good moisture.

"Hoping for the best. My granddaughter did the GoFundMe thing, so we're waiting to see how that shakes out. The worst case scenario, which is a possibility is that I may have to sell some of these cattle, just because you can't continue to feed them at that price," Cox said.

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The Scripps News Group in Denver is partnering with fellow Scripps-owned stations across the state to support relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by the fires. We’ve come together to establish the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort and we welcome you to donate.

Every dollar raised will stay right here in Colorado to help families in their recovery. You can use the form below to securely donate or text the word “Fires” to 50155.

We will keep you updated on these efforts and share stories of recovery and hope. Thank you for considering donating to the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort.

This story was originally published by Maggy Wolanske with the Scripps News Group in Denver.