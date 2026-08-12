2 dead in military helicopter crash in Texas

At least two people were killed Wednesday in a military helicopter crash in Texas.

The Apache helicopter crashed about 50 miles north of Austin in a rural area south of Salado.

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The Bell County Sheriff's Office said the crash sparked a fire in the area and people nearby have been evacuated.

Fort Hood confirmed to the Scripps News Group station in Waco that the helicopter was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.