Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of the month.

“Karoline Leavitt will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Leavitt has served as White House press secretary since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Trump said Leavitt will continue to serve as one of his “top outside advisors” and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party.

“Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024,” Trump said.

“Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office,” he added. “Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!”

Leavitt, 28, gave birth to her daughter, Viviana, in May. It was her second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Their son, Nicholas, was born in 2024.

She returned from maternity leave in July.

"Since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt said in a post on X, which also praised the president and the administration.

Trump has not named a replacement for Leavitt.

