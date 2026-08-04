What to watch in Tuesday primaries: High-stakes Michigan Senate race could shape Congress in November

Voters in Michigan, Virginia, Kansas, Missouri and Washington state head to the polls Tuesday for primary contests and elections.

In Michigan, all eyes are on the highly competitive Democratic Senate primary, which is already setting spending records nationally. Progressive Abdul El-Sayed is taking on Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who has major backing from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. El-Sayed has the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Polls show El-Sayed with an advantage going into Election Day. The winner will take on Republican Mike Rogers. Polls show Rogers has a higher probability of winning if El-Sayed wins — a scenario that could increase the chances of Republicans keeping the Senate in November.

Dozens of other elections are also happening Tuesday, including in Kansas City on both sides of the Missouri and Kansas state line.

In Missouri, redistricting is in the spotlight as Republicans choose their nominee to take on longtime Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver in a district that now favors Republicans. Missourians will also hold a crucial vote on whether to eliminate the state income tax, falling in line with other Republican-led states that have done so.

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In Kansas, a ballot measure would make state Supreme Court justices directly elected, as opposed to being appointed. The outcome could potentially impact other states.

In Virginia, Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans and Republican Congressman Rob Wittman will both find out which Democrats will face them in November. The two are top targets for Democrats, and those districts could decide control of the House of Representatives.