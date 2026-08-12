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Michele Tafoya wins Republican nomination in Minnesota Senate race

Tafoya will face an uphill battle in Minnesota, where Democrats have a two-decade streak of winning top offices.
Election 2026 Minnesota
Ellen Schmidt/AP Photo
Michele Tafoya, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, leaves a polling site after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Election 2026 Minnesota
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Former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya won the Republican Senate nomination in Minnesota's Tuesday primary.

Tafoya, a newcomer to politics, defeated Adam Schwarze, a Marine veteran and Navy SEAL who had the official backing of the state Republican committee, and Royce White, who had an existing profile as a prior candidate, conservative commentator and a brief professional basketball career.

Tafoya will face an uphill battle in Minnesota, where Democrats have a two-decade streak of winning top offices. But Republicans think Tafoya, who is known outside of politics and doesn’t have a controversial voting record, is well-positioned to pull off an upset victory.

President Donald Trump did not make an endorsement in the primary.

On the Democratic side, Minnesota voters were settling a moderate-vs.-progressive Democratic U.S. Senate primary between centrist U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and progressive Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

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