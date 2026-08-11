ACLU wants a judge to protect newborn children from Trump's new birthright citizenship orders

President Trump's latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship is already heading back to court.

The ACLU and other civil rights groups want a federal judge to block the president's new executive orders. They argue the White House is trying to get around a Supreme Court ruling that was handed down just weeks ago.

The ACLU is now asking a court to prohibit any further action from the Trump administration to limit who has automatic access to U.S. citizenship.

One of the new executive orders focuses on blocking automatic U.S. citizenship for children were born to parents who work for U.S. embassies in the United States. The second order deals with so-called birth tourism, where pregnant women come to the United States to give birth, so their children automatically become U.S. citizens.

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The issue of birthright citizenship was recently before the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 June decision, justices said the Trump administration is not allowed to further restrict who has automatic rights to citizenship in the United States.

Cody Wofsy, the deputy director for the ACLU's Immigrants Rights Project, told Scripps News the new orders still don't confer the rights to decide birthright citizenship.

"Trump made his case to the Supreme Court and he lost," Wofsy said. "And the court confirmed what we all know, which is if you're born in this country, you are a citizen. Now he's got a new executive order, trying again to rewrite the Constitution. Looks like desperate attempt to try and salvage some kind of win or an appearance of a win from this situation, which is a clear loss for him. But this is not a game of whack a mole. The president does not get to decide who is a birthright citizen, full stop."

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Research from the Migration Policy Institute suggests fewer than 1% of babies born in the U.S., or fewer than 30,000 children, are eligible for birthright citizenship under the existing rules.