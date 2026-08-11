Kennedy Center to pay a jazz musician more than $250,000 in legal fees

A judge has ordered the Kennedy Center to pay a jazz musician more than $250,000 after she previously dismissed a lawsuit by the Center.

Musician Chuck Redd pulled out of the Center's annual Christmas Eve concert last year following Trump's attempt to rename the building after himself.

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“When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Redd said at the time.

The Kennedy Center sued Redd for breach of contract in March, but a D.C. judge dismissed this case earlier in the summer.

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DC Superior Court Judge Tanya Jones Bosier ruled that Redd's lawers were entitled to nearly all of their fees and rejected objections to the fee request as “out of all proportion to the issue at stake."

As of August, the exterior of the Kennedy Center remains covered by a tarp after a court ordered the president's name needed to be removed from the building.

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