High security spotted at Trump golf course events amid Iran war

Fighter jets intercepted two aircraft that violated a restricted airspace over the weekend while President Trump attended a golf tournament in New Jersey.

That was just the latest security incident to be reported during one of the President’s golf outings, and recent social media videos have shown protective measures are on full display.

A video posted by White House staff earlier this month showed President Trump greeting service members on the golf course, with defense equipment visible in the background.

.@POTUS visits with our great military armed forces in NJ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ee5jqRLfTW — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 1, 2026

“I’m not worried about missiles or drones,” the President told the military members, as he shook their hands. “We’ve got it covered,” came the response.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested a man near a Trump golf club in California, after they said they found him taking photos and claiming to be part of the security detail in the days before a scheduled presidential visit.

Jeanine John Taele faces charges in both state and federal court. He has pleaded not guilty in state court and is due for another hearing later this month.

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Former Secret Service agent Bobby McDonald told Scripps News the President’s security detail always has to adapt to every environment he spends time in.

“They have to figure out how to protect this President, all that he does, all the places he goes, whether it’s golf courses, or to dinners, or to fundraisers or whatever. They have to be capable of putting together a protective apparatus that is very much the same as around the White House.”