National Intelligence confirmation hearing highlights continued controversy around the 2020 election

If he's confirmed to be the next director of National Intelligence, one of Jay Clayton's roles will be to ensure that Americans are able to vote legally without roadblocks.

But during his confirmation hearing, Clayton repeatedly hesitated to say that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election that could have changed its outcome.

Clayton said President Joe Biden was certified as the president of the United States, but he did not say he won the election back in 2020.

Senators, including Georgia's Democratic. Sen. Jon Ossoff, also pressed Clayton on recent controversial events.

Earlier this year, former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was on the ground in Fulton County, Georgia, as FBI agents searched an election office. They were retrieving about 600 boxes of documents, which included voter ballot information.

Clayton said he didn't know much about the situation.

Sen. Ossoff: Are you aware that Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid in Georgia earlier this year?

Jay Clayton: You discussed that with me yesterday in your office.

Sen. Ossoff: Are you aware that Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year?

Clayton: You brought it to me.

Sen. Ossoff: What is going on here? You've said at the beginning of this, you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee. I'm asking a very simple question. Are you aware that Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year? Yes or no? Are you aware?

Sen. Ossoff: You won't answer that question either?

Clayton: I just said I was made aware of by you yesterday.

Sen. Ossoff: The first time you learned that Director Gabbard was present at that raid was in my office yesterday?

Clayton: It was the first time that in my recollection, I've thought about it recently. Now was I aware of it before?

Sen. Ossoff: What?

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The Department of Justice also recently attempted to gain access to the private information for people who work the polls in Fulton County. That request was denied in the courts.

Scripps News spoke with Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners about the case. He said he was concerned the continued focus on Fulton County would sow doubt going into the November midterm elections.

"To continue to talk about wrongdoing — intentional wrongdoing — here in Fulton County, to want and to have the personal information of those who volunteered and/or worked during our 2020 elections… most people describe that as a chilling effect," Pitts said.