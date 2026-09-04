Elon Musk’s super PAC starts spending to help GOP in midterms, including Texas’ Ken Paxton

Elon Musk’s super PAC has disclosed its first spending on behalf of Republican candidates, providing roughly $800,000 to help congressional contenders across several states, new filings show.

The expenditures by America PAC, made in August and disclosed on Wednesday night to the Federal Election Commission, cover printing costs – a sign that Musk’s political operation is focused on direct voter outreach. The spending includes help for candidates competing in high-profile Senate races from Maine to Texas.

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The largest share of the newly disclosed spending, more than $247,000, went to aid Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who has been vastly outspent on the airwaves by Texas’ Democratic nominee James Talarico. In recent weeks, America PAC’s feed on X has targeted Talarico, arguing that his views are out of touch with Texas voters.

Musk, the world’s richest person, already is one of the biggest funders in the midterm elections, plowing more than $50 million into his America PAC and donating $10 million each to the main Republican super PACs active in House and Senate races. He also has given $10 million to a super PAC active in Kentucky’s Senate race.

Other races where America PAC has made early investments include Senate contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Michigan and Ohio and key House races in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

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The activity marks a reengagement in Republican politics for Musk more than a year after he publicly bickered with President Donald Trump. At one point, he threatened to start his own political party before abandoning those plans and reconciling with Trump.

The PAC has committed to helping Republicans retain their House and Senate majorities in November’s midterm elections, spending both to defend Republican-held seats and pick up districts now held by Democrats, according to a source familiar with the committee’s plans.

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