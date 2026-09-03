GOP lawmaker gives expected timeline for Mitch McConnell’s return

House Oversight Chair James Comer of Kentucky said Thursday that Sen. Mitch McConnell’s staff have told him they are hoping the senator – who has had an extended absence from Washington due to health issues – will return when the Senate comes back into session on September 14.

Although he said he has not spoken to McConnell directly, Comer said he communicates regularly with the senator’s staff as their offices often work together on matters for their state.

Asked if McConnell is expected to be back at that time, Comer said, “I expect that. I sure hope so.”

“I have not talked to Leader McConnell. I’ve talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally. And they have all said it’s their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in,” Comer said.

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Stephanie Penn, a spokesperson for McConnell’s office told CNN on Wednesday when asked if there is a date for his return that there are “no scheduling announcements at this time.”

McConnell spokesman David Popp on Thursday referred CNN to the office’s latest statement.

The former Senate majority leader, who is 84 and not running for reelection, was admitted to the hospital on June 14, but his office did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization at the time.

In July, after weeks of speculation over his health status, McConnell announced that a fall had landed him in the hospital.

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The senator then moved to a rehabilitation center to continue regaining his strength and later announced he was discharged in early August and would continue to recover at home.

The Senate is currently in a five-week recess period for the summer and will return Monday, September 14.

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