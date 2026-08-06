McConnell released from rehabilitation center, will continue recovery at home

Sen. Mitch McConnell revealed he was discharged from a rehabilitation center Thursday and will continue recovering at home after a fall earlier this summer.

McConnell was hospitalized in June after falling at his Kentucky home. He later developed pneumonia, complicating his recovery.

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"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said in a statement.

He also thanked his supporters and the medical staff who cared for him during his recovery.

McConnell's health has been the subject of speculation, with some critics calling on his office to provide more information about his condition and ability to continue serving. His office released two photos during his hospital stay, but they did little to quiet those concerns.

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Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear even called on McConnell to "fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status" of his health.

The 84-year-old Republican has served in the Senate since 1985. He was Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021 and is not seeking reelection this year.