President Trump to address nation tonight on elections and voting machines

President Donald Trump will address the nation tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on elections and voting machines, calling it "really, really big news."

The speech will take place in the East Room of the White House. The 9 p.m. Eastern time slot is traditionally reserved by presidents for their most important addresses, including Oval Office speeches and the State of the Union.

Trump has remained coy about the specifics, and a senior aide said the president will ultimately decide the final text of the speech.

"It's really big news. It's really, really big news and our country has to shape up. But that's what we're gonna be talking about Thursday is it doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections you don't have a country," Trump said.

"We'll be discussing other things, too, but it's gonna be a very big announcement," Trump said.

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The president frequently discusses the 2020 election and has repeatedly made allegations of fraud involving it. Those allegations have been repeatedly debunked, and no courtroom has sided with Trump over past allegations.

Both Democrats and Republicans are anxiously awaiting the speech. Democrats are approaching it with a healthy degree of skepticism. Even some Republicans — particularly those in vulnerable swing districts — are anxious, as many do not want to relitigate the 2020 election and would prefer to focus on the 2026 midterms.

Sen. John Ossoff of Georgia, considered one of the more vulnerable Democratic senators seeking reelection in one of the most hotly contested races in the country this year, spoke with reporters this week ahead of the speech.

"We understand the president may be threatening to declare sitting United States senators illegitimate. If that is the course of action he pursues, he is calling Georgia voters illegitimate," Ossoff said.

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Sources on Capitol Hill on both sides of the aisle are watching closely to see what the president will say tonight.

