Crash at LaGuardia airport is the latest in weeks of air travel woes

Weeks of travel woes came to a fresh head Sunday following a deadly collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, where an Air Canada plane landing from Montreal smashed into a fire truck crossing the runway.

The wrecked plane was still on the runway Monday afternoon with the front sheared off.

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the collision, and dozens of passengers were injured.

The NTSB is now investigating why air traffic control cleared the truck to cross the active runway.

The crash shut down the airport, forcing more than 500 flight cancellations.

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Elsewhere, travelers are still experiencing long TSA wait times, with no deal in Congress to fund FHS and pay TSA agents before they miss their second full paycheck on Friday.

At Houston's George Bush Airport, flyers waited more than two hours to get through security. Atlanta’s airport told travelers to arrive at least four hours early.

"It's a disaster, an unmitigated disaster," said one traveler in Atlanta. "It's chaos and people are missing their flights. I've already rebooked my flight twice today."

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Now, at President Trump’s direction, ICE agents are at more than a dozen airports to assist with security.

“We're simply there to help tsa do their job in areas that don't need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the x-ray machine, not trained in that, we won't do that," said Border Czar Tom Homan.

President Trump said he’s willing to bring in other personnel too.

“I want to thank ICE because they stepped in so, so strongly," he said. “If that’s not enough, I’ll bring in the National Guard.”