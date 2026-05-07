Bake this cinnamon swirl banana bread for Mother's Day

This soft, slightly sweet cinnamon swirl banana bread fills the kitchen with the comforting aroma of cinnamon and baked bananas.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows that it makes the perfect homemade addition to a Mother’s Day brunch, breakfast or dessert table.
Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread
Ingredients
- 3 ripe bananas
- 3 eggs
- ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 ½ cups almond flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
1 /2 tsp salt
Swirl
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
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Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Prep the load pan by buttering the sides or lining it with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, use a fork to mash bananas until smooth.
- Add the eggs, oil, and vanilla and mix well.
- Stir in almond flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt until combined.
- In a separate small bowl, mix the swirl ingredients into a paste.
- Pour half the batter into the pan and spread it out with a spatula.
- Add half the cinnamon swirl on top and carefully spread it around in a thin layer.
- Repeat this process with the remaining batter, then the remaining swirl.
- Bake for 40–45 minutes until just set in the center
- Let cool in the loaf pan for at least 20–30 minutes before slicing.