Bake this cinnamon swirl banana bread for Mother's Day

This soft, slightly sweet cinnamon swirl banana bread fills the kitchen with the comforting aroma of cinnamon and baked bananas.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows that it makes the perfect homemade addition to a Mother’s Day brunch, breakfast or dessert table.

Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread

Ingredients



3 ripe bananas

3 eggs

¼ cup olive oil or melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 /2 tsp salt Swirl

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp cinnamon

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | These cheesy tots pack hidden vegetables into a crispy bite

Instructions

