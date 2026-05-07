Mars Curiosity rover shakes loose stuck rock after weeklong struggle

NASA’s Curiosity rover continues exploring Mars more than 13 years after landing on the red planet — but recently had an unusual incident that left a rock lodged on its drill for nearly a week.

According to NASA, the problem began April 25 when the rover’s drill bored into a rock nicknamed “Atacama.” The rock, which weighs about 28.6 pounds, became stuck to the fixed sleeve that surrounds the drill bit when the arm retracted.

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It was the first time a rock has become attached to Curiosity’s drill.

After an initial attempt to shake the rock loose failed, NASA tried again April 29, reorienting the drill and vibrating it. That effort was also unsuccessful.

On May 1, mission engineers tilted, rotated and spun the drill. The rock detached on the first try and fractured when it hit the Martian surface.

Launched in 2011, Curiosity was designed to study Mars’ surface geology and determine whether the planet ever had conditions suitable for microbial life. The SUV-sized rover has a rotary-percussive drill to collect powdered rock samples and is equipped with 17 cameras.

During its mission, Curiosity has made notable discoveries, including evidence of ancient streams and clay minerals — signs Mars was once warmer and wetter. It has also detected complex organic molecules, key building blocks in the search for past life.

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Originally planned as a two-year mission, Curiosity has continued operating with extended funding and support.

