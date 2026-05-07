Nearly 500 homes damaged in storms that produced tornado in Mississippi

Powerful storms that included at least one confirmed tornado tore through parts of Mississippi, damaging nearly 500 homes, tearing up trees and downing power lines, authorities said Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of deaths from the storms that struck several counties Wednesday night. At least 17 people were injured, according to Scott Simmons, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

He said 12 of those hurt were transported from the Wash Trailer Park in the small community of Bogue Chitto, in Lincoln County.

The park was severely damaged.

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“I was just watching TikTok on my bed and thought it was thunder. I went to my living room. I went back to my room, and the room’s gone,” resident Max Mahaffey told WAPT-TV.

He said he wasn't injured, but his grandmother hurt her ankle and some of his neighbors suffered cuts and bruises.

The National Weather Service said “a very large and dangerous tornado” moved from eastern Lincoln County into Lawrence County.

Gov. Tate Reeves said multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the central and western parts of the state and that the state Emergency Management Agency was coordinating response efforts.

“Pray for Mississippi,” he posted online.

Emergency officials in Lincoln County said the severe weather caused major damage and several injuries, but no deaths.

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“Damage assessments are ongoing, there are multiple roads blocked in the county we ask that you please refrain from sightseeing as crews are working,” the emergency management department posted early Thursday.

The county reported at least 200 homes were damaged. Lamar County to the southeast reported about 275 homes damaged, according to the state emergency management agency. Another 10 to 12 homes were damaged in Lawrence County.

More storms were expected Thursday with the possibility of tornadoes across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the weather service said. Strong storms also were possible for parts of the Carolinas and Texas.