Trail mix and nuts recalled over potential salmonella contamination

Multiple varieties of trail mix and nuts, including some sold at Target stores, have been recalled due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. announced it would voluntarily recall food products that included a dry milk powder used as seasoning that is suspected in potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall is a "precautionary measure:" None of the seasoning used in the products has tested positive for Salmonella, and there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the foods.

The snacks were sold under the brands Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand and Good & Gather. The company says consumers should dispose of the foods or return them for a full refund.

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Symptoms of salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. More serious bloodstream-related infections may occur, including arterial infections and endocarditis. Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk.