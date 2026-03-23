‘Stop, truck 1, stop’: Audio captures moments before deadly plane crash

Dramatic air traffic control audio is shedding new light on a deadly crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, where a fire truck responding to an emergency was struck by a landing plane.

The fire truck had been dispatched to assist a United Airlines flight preparing to depart for Chicago. That aircraft aborted two takeoff attempts — first due to an anti-ice issue and then because of a strong odor in the cabin.

Crew members reported the odor was making some flight attendants feel sick. The plane declared an emergency while attempting to return to the gate and, at one point, made a wrong turn on the taxiway, delaying its return to the ramp.

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As part of that response, a Port Authority fire truck was sent to the aircraft and requested permission to cross an active runway.

In audio from the air traffic control tower, those in the fire truck are heard asking for clearance.

“Truck 1 and company, LaGuardia tower, requesting to cross Runway 4 at Delta,” a firefighter says.

“Truck 1 and company, cross Runway 4 at Delta,” an air traffic controller responds.

Seconds later, the controller urgently intervenes: “Stop, Truck 1, stop.”

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The transmission captures the moments just before an Air Canada regional jet, landing around 11:40 p.m., struck the fire truck. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed. Numerous others were injured.

In the aftermath, the controller can be heard closing the airport: “LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time. No aircraft in or out.”

The National Transportation Safety Board, along with Canadian investigators, is examining the sequence of events, including why the fire truck was cleared to cross the runway and whether the approaching aircraft was visible.