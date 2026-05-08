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Amtrak decorates its Acela train with special livery for America's 250 anniversary

Amtrak's high-speed Acela train, which runs a passenger route along the Northeast Corridor rail line, now features a special wrap that showcases iconic American images.
Amtrak is dressing up one of its trains to celebrate America's upcoming 250th anniversary. (Scripps News)
Amtrak decorates its Acela train in special livery for America's 250 anniversary
Northeast Corridor
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Amtrak is dressing up one of its trains to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Amtrak's high-speed Acela train, which runs a passenger route along the Northeast Corridor rail line, now features a special wrap that showcases iconic American images.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was on hand for the inaugural ride from Washington's Union Station to Philadelphia's 30th Street.

The train will now take the livery on its route between Washington D.C. and Boston, with stops in cities including Philadelphia and New York City.

RELATED NEWS | A new National Archives exhibit will spotlight the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

As part of its celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Amtrak is also offering a $250 rail pass that grants the holder access to 10 segments of rail travel across Amtrak's network for 30 days.

Passholders will have access to coach accommodations while on board.

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