Through hyper-personal and thoughtful storytelling, Scripps News' exclusive reporting exposes the important nuance in America’s mental health crisis, with a focus on how differently people typically experience issues based on demographics and geography.
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Text MHA to 741741 and you'll be connected to a Mental Health America trained Crisis Counselor.
Other hotline resources are available here. You can also find support groups through your local MHA affiliate who can assist.