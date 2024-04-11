Watch Now
America's Breakdown: Confronting Our Mental Health

Through hyper-personal and thoughtful storytelling, Scripps News' exclusive reporting exposes the important nuance in America’s mental health crisis, with a focus on how differently people typically experience issues based on demographics and geography.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Crisis Text Line

Text MHA to 741741 and you'll be connected to a Mental Health America trained Crisis Counselor.
Other hotline resources are available here. You can also find support groups through your local MHA affiliate who can assist.

