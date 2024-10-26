Many are resetting habits, adhering to 'October Theory' ideals weeks ahead of the new year

Instead of setting New Year's resolutions, start early — that's the idea behind "October theory," a trend in self care that is picking up steam.

Many online are talking about how the sun is shining less starting in the fall, and so they're leaning into techniques to focus on actions and resolutions that improve quality of life and build better habits, well in advance of the holiday season and the start of the new year.

Dr. Rae Lundy, a clinical psychologist, told Scripps News, "When you find yourself feeling like you want to slow down a little bit — or maybe even go to bed a little bit earlier — those are really positive things, because when you get more sleep your mood is improved. When you slow down, you have a better opportunity maybe to catch up on those phone calls with friends you haven't talked to in a little bit."

She says to "listen to your body, slow down" and says "Another suggestion I might have for folks would be to ... if you've ever tried journaling — this idea around "October Theory" is that it's a moment for opportunity to be more reflective, so journaling is a great way to kind of chronicle your thoughts, to see how you've been feeling throughout the rest of the year."