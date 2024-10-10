How to talk to children about natural disasters and support their mental health

Following disasters like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, children may need help coping with the fallout.

They may be left with anxiety — especially if they are dealing with the loss of a home or a loved one.

Dr. Helen Egger, co-founder of Little Otter, said it's first important to be emotionally available.

"What's important is to be honest and clear, but to respect the developmental age of a child," she said.

Egger also recommends shielding young children from devastating images that are easily accessible online.

Acknowledging that trauma isn't always immediate, Egger said parents should look out for signs in the days and weeks to come.

"So, if your child, as things are slowly getting back to normal — if your child is showing signs of withdrawal, depression, changes in sleep and appetite, having headaches and tummy aches, or other types of challenges — it's really important to take those seriously, and see if you can get mental healthcare support for your child," Egger told Scripps News.

Parents also shouldn't forget about their own mental health either, Egger notes.

"Parents also need to notice signs of stress they're feeling and ask for help," she said.