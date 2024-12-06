Older adults skip medical care at higher rates than other developed countries, survey says

Older adults in the U.S. skip needed medical care at much higher rates compared to other developed countries, according recent survey conducted by The Commonwealth Fund.

The study said 8% to 9% of older Americans skip necessary treatment compared to just 2% of seniors in countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Germany.

The survey said nearly all Americans aged 65 or older are covered by Medicare and have access to most basic health services. Yet they pay more for health care and are more likely to postpone or skip needed care because of the cost.

Nearly a quarter of older adults in the U.S. spent at least $2,000 over the past year on out-of-pocket expenses, compared to less than 5% in France and the Netherlands who spent the same amount, the survey said.

The survey results are similar for dental and mental health care, The Commonwealth Fund said.

One in five older adults in the U.S., Australia and Canada reported skipping needed dental care, compared to 5% or less of older adults in the Netherlands and Germany.

The survey said less than 5% of older adults in all countries reported skipping mental health services over the past year because of the cost.

