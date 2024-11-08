Trevor Project sees crisis line conversations surge 200% due to election

Calls and chats to The Trevor Project’s crisis lines surged due to the election.

The organization offers suicide prevention and crisis intervention services to the LGBTQ+ community and young people through its lifeline, chat and text lines.

The Trevor Project said a significant jump in crisis conversations was noticed between Nov. 3 and 4, compared to just a few days prior from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The organization reported a 200% increase in conversations related to the election, based on data of key words like “election” and “rights.

RELATED STORY | How to deal with various emotions after Election Day

“While alarming, we are not surprised to see that the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ politics of the past few years continue to harm young people’s mental health,” said The Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black. 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said recent politics negatively impacted their well-being and, transgender youth have been disproportionately impacted – with new research showing anti-transgender policies increased suicide attempts among transgender youth by as much as 72%.

“The current political environment in the U.S. is heavy, but it is so important for LGBTQ+ young people to know that they do not have to shoulder this weight alone. The Trevor Project’s counselors are here 24/7 for any LGBTQ+ young person who needs support – and we will never stop fighting for your right to be safe, supported, and seen exactly as you are.”

The Trevor Project offer 24-hour support. Those in need of crisis services can find resources for immediate support through phone, text or chat here.