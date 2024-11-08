Watch Now
HealthMental Health

Actions

Trevor Project sees crisis line conversations surge 200% due to election

The organization offers suicide prevention and crisis intervention services to the LGBTQ+ community and young people through its lifeline, chat and text lines.
Person holds phone
Shutterstock
Person holds phone.
Person holds phone
Posted

Calls and chats to The Trevor Project’s crisis lines surged due to the election.

The organization offers suicide prevention and crisis intervention services to the LGBTQ+ community and young people through its lifeline, chat and text lines.

The Trevor Project said a significant jump in crisis conversations was noticed between Nov. 3 and 4, compared to just a few days prior from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The organization reported a 200% increase in conversations related to the election, based on data of key words like “election” and “rights.

RELATED STORY | How to deal with various emotions after Election Day

“While alarming, we are not surprised to see that the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ politics of the past few years continue to harm young people’s mental health,” said The Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black. 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said recent politics negatively impacted their well-being and, transgender youth have been disproportionately impacted – with new research showing anti-transgender policies increased suicide attempts among transgender youth by as much as 72%.

“The current political environment in the U.S. is heavy, but it is so important for LGBTQ+ young people to know that they do not have to shoulder this weight alone. The Trevor Project’s counselors are here 24/7 for any LGBTQ+ young person who needs support – and we will never stop fighting for your right to be safe, supported, and seen exactly as you are.”

The Trevor Project offer 24-hour support. Those in need of crisis services can find resources for immediate support through phone, text or chat here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Health
Morning Rush promo

Join the 'Morning Rush' team every weekday at 7 a.m. ET
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.