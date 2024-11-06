How to deal with various emotions after Election Day

Whichever outcome you had hoped for on Election Day, the results can usher in a wave of emotions. It's important to take care of your mental health no matter what.

Mental health expert and host of the "Better Men" podcast Mike Veny said if you were hoping for a Democratic win, now is the time to sit with your emotions and feel them to work through them.

For supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, Veny said to celebrate your moment, but know that it's important to understand that even if you don't get the other side or think the other side is wrong, their feelings are valid and they have some real concerns that are legitimate.

"So I encourage you to be a good human and just check on them with love, not to say, you know, sorry you lost, but just to really check in on them," Veny said.

If you're struggling to cope, you should reach out to a mental health expert or call 988, the suicide hotline, for more help.

When navigating relationships with family and friends following Election Day, Veny said the best thing to do is set boundaries.

"It's important to have conversations and put boundaries in place and say, 'Look, we can go out to eat let's just not discuss politics.' And it's important to stick to that for all sides," Veny said.