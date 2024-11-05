Here are some tips for coping with anxiety as election results come in

A recent poll from The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 7 in 10 Americans report feeling anxious or frustrated about this year's presidential race.

Election Day can be stressful and overwhelming as we wait for the results to come in and try to navigate how to move forward no matter which candidate wins.

"It has a huge effect on our bodies and brains," said family therapist Collette Fehr. "We're being fed a constant source of distressing information around the clock."

Here are some tips she said people can do while waiting for election results to come in:



Limit social media and news exposure because Fehr said constant distressing information can make you feel much worse. "Uncertainty is very difficult to cope with," Fehr explained.

Deep breathing exercises, such as inhaling for a count of four and exhaling for a count of eight.

Short, mindfulness meditations.

Get outdoors. Nature has a calming effect on our systems.

Exercise. Even just five to minutes of getting your heart rate up can help boost endorphins.

