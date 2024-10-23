FDA recalls popular antidepressant due to possible toxic chemical contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for more than 7,000 bottles of an antidepressant drug because of the presence of a possible cancer-causing chemical.

The contaminated duloxetine, commonly sold under the brand name Cymbalta, was found to contain a chemical called N-nitroso-duloxetine. The FDA said it’s a known toxic chemical that is suspected of causing cancer.

The recall covers 7,107 bottles of the 500-count delayed-release 20mg capsules with lot number 220128 and an expiration date of 12/2024.

RELATED STORY | Frozen waffles sold at retailers like Walmart, Target recalled over listeria risk

The FDA classified the recall as Class II earlier this month, which means that the affected medication may “have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but there is still the possibility of serious adverse events,” according to the agency’s website.

The drug is manufactured by Towa Pharmaceutical Europe and was distributed nationally throughout the U.S., according to the FDA’s recall notice.

If you believe your medication is part of this recall, the FDA said you should reach out to your healthcare professional immediately. It can be dangerous to abruptly stop taking any antidepressant medication.