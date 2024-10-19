Frozen waffles sold at retailers like Walmart, Target recalled over listeria risk

Hundreds of varieties of frozen waffles sold under brands like Kodiak Cakes, Simple Truth, Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather have been recalled because of a possible listeria contamination.

Manufacturer TreeHouse Foods voluntarily announced the recall on Friday after the contamination was discovered during routine testing.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date, the company said.

The recalled frozen waffles were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products listed in the recall should dispose of them or return the product to the place of purchase for credit. Further questions can be directed to the company at (800) 596-2903.

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.